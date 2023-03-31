AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tyrese Hunter, a key member of the Texas team that made it’s deepest tournament run in 15 years, announced via social media that he is declaring for the NBA Draft.

Hunter, sophomore guard for the Longhorns, played one season with Texas after transferring from Iowa State. He was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year as a member of the Cyclones.

This past season, Hunter averaged 10.3 points per game, dished out 96 assists, and finished third on the team in three-point and free-throw percentage.

It’s not completely a wrap for Hunter on The Forty Acres, as he announced that he will maintain his college eligibility while declaring for the NBA Draft.

Thus, if he is not happy with where he is projected, he can return to play at Texas for the 2023-2024 season.