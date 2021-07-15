He’s back! Tristan Stevens returning to Texas baseball for extra season

Texas pitcher Tristan Stevens (35) throws a pitch against Tennessee in the third inning of an NCAA college baseball game in the College World Series Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tristan Stevens is turning what was likely a disappointing start of the week for him into a cause for celebration for Texas fans.

After not hearing his name called in this week’s MLB Draft, the senior pitcher announced on Twitter on Thursday he’s returning for an extra season.

Longhorn Nation,



I think we’ve got some unfinished business to attend to. See y’all in 2022.



Hook ‘Em. 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/RVrDXXmJnY — Tristan Stevens (@TSteve35) July 15, 2021

“Longhorn Nation, I think we’ve got some unfinished business to attend to,” Stevens wrote on Twitter. “See y’all in 2022. Hook ‘Em.”

Along with the tweet, Stevens attached a graphic that said, “let’s run it back.”

His return provides a huge boost for David Pierce and the Longhorns next year. He posted an 11-3 record this past season with a 3.31 ERA while helping lead UT to within a game of the finals of the College World Series.

Despite 2021 being his senior season, the NCAA adjusted eligibility rules for all sports this past academic year because of the pandemic, allowing to come back as a “super senior”.

Seven current Longhorns were taken in the MLB draft.