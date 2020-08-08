Herman says Longhorns are embracing “new normal” as they begin training camp

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Training Camp is different in every aspect this season. Masks are worn by players and coaches, and spacing is encouraged during periods of downtime.

All of these methods are necessary to provide as safe of an environment as possible while preparing for a season which Texas hopes will be a breakthrough.

“It doesn’t feel normal having to pull your mask up or wearing a shield on the bottom of your face mask or standing six feet away from guys but I think, for the most part, our guys are pretty used to that new normal,” said Head Coach Tom Herman. “This was another step in getting us back to something that feels like it was the way things used to be.”

These are student-athletes, and parental concerns are usually prevalent in any situation. However, Herman says that there has not been a ton of concern expressed by parents and that everyone involved in the program is confident in the safety protocols.

“It’s been really good, the parents have been extremely supportive,” Herman explained. “When you send your child off to come play at the University of Texas we tell them and we swear to them that we’re going to treat their sons like ours, and the proof is in the pudding right now with how we’re handling it as a department and I think to a person, to a ‘T’, the parents are pretty comfortable with that.”

There is still a pandemic, and there are still plenty of unknowns when it comes to the upcoming season; the entire athletic staff has to be ready for any news, good or bad, at anytime.

“Things are changing so fast and so often that if we plan anything beyond a two to three week stretch, we’re crazy, we’re wasting brain cells,” Herman said.