Herman returns to Houston as Longhorns take on Rice

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns head to Houston to move past a disappointing loss to LSU.

Texas lost 45-38 last week in a primetime national showdown against the Tigers in a match-up between top ten teams. This week, the Texas players have been adamant that the LSU game has been buried and it’s on to Rice.

Texas is favored by over 30 points against the Owls, but it’s important to have a good showing with what’s ahead.

This is the final non-conference game of the season before the Big 12 schedule begins with Oklahoma State next week.

Receiver Collin Johnson is questionable against Rice, but Texas will get some support in the running game. Junior Daniel Young is expected to play after an injury during preseason practice.

The Longhorns thrive in the underdog role, but don’t usually exceed expectations as a favorite under head coach Tom Herman.

After being torched by Joe Burrow and the LSU passing attack, they’ll face a mostly ground and pound game against the Owls.

The Longhorns’ confidence on defense was certainly shaken after 471 passing yards, but Herman believes the miscues from LSU will only make his team better.

“There will never be moral victories at Texas, but there are a lot of positive things we can glean from that game. This is a pre conference game that has no bearing on our standing in our conference. We will be a better team for having played them. A lot of positive will come from playing that game,” Herman said.

For Herman, this is his first game back in Houston since coaching at the University of Houston in 2016. Herman also coached at Rice where he met current Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte.