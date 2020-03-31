Tom Herman speaks on the current state of college football

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas Head Football Coach Tom Herman discussed how strange these times are for him and his staff, as they try to conduct business with plenty of restrictions.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the spring football period and spring game have been canceled. There is also no in-person recruiting allowed as everything is virtual.

In this new world of shelter-in-place orders around the country, the NCAA is adapting by creating new rules for program coaching staffs to abide. Coaches can meet with players for up to two hours per week.

Tom Herman doesn’t mind the new rule, and said during a video news conference that he understands the big picture.

“We’ve got to make sure that our players have a safe place to stay, that they’re eating properly, that they have quality academic support, and that they’ve got a workout plan to stay in shape,” Herman said. “Beyond that, the x’s and o’s, the throwing to receivers and all of that, we’ve got bigger problems in the world guys so let’s be sensitive to every individual.”

The coronavirus pandemic has made the situation in sports very fluid, with things changing day to day. Currently, the season is scheduled to begin on time, but there’s a possibility that the season could be delayed if the situation is bleak as the season approaches.

Tom Herman was asked if he could see the football season being delayed or canceled in 2020.

“I couldn’t two weeks ago, but I can now,” Herman said. “The one thing causing this crisis is jamming 100,000 people in a stadium next to each other, yeah, I can imagine it now knowing what I know gathering information the last couple of weeks; I don’t think anything is off the table.”

The Texas Head Coach made sure to emphasize that even though he misses coaching, he is much more concerned about what the world will look like in the coming weeks.

“These two weeks winning any kind of championship is pretty far from my mind, it’s been about the safety and well being of our players, it’s been about my family, it’s about my community and all of that,” Herman added. “We’re going to have a bunch of other bridges to cross before we get there, I miss the heck out of my team because I don’t get to see them like I used to, it’s been hard.”

There has been no official word from the Big 12 or the NCAA on the situation regarding fall sports.