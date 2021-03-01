Herman lands job in the NFL with Chicago Bears

FILE – This Dec. 29, 2020 file photo shows Texas head coach Tom Herman during the second half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against Colorado in San Antonio. Texas has fired football Herman, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, after four seasons of failing to win a Big 12 championship and making only one appearance in the league title game. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas football coach Tom Herman has been hired as an offensive analyst/special projects coach by the Chicago Bears, the franchise announced on Monday.

This is Herman’s first job in the NFL after spending 22 years in college football, the last six as a head coach with Texas and the University of Houston.

Herman was fired after four seasons at Texas, leading the Longhorns to a 32-18 record and four bowl wins. Overall, he is 54-22 as a college head coach at Texas and Houston. Herman made a name for himself as a college offensive coordinator, holding that job at Texas State, Rice, Iowa State, and Ohio State.

In 2014, Herman helped the Buckeyes to the 2014 national championship and was named the Frank Broyles Award winner as the nation’s top assistant coach. He quickly rose up the ranks of coveted coaching names when he led Houston to a Peach Bowl win over Florida State in his first season as a head coach.

The Texas job was dubbed Herman’s “dream job”, but the ultimate success never materialized with the Longhorns. Texas didn’t win a Big 12 Championship only reaching the game one time during Herman’s tenure as coach.

We have hired former Texas head coach Tom Herman as an offensive analyst/special projects coach and Anthony Hibbert as assistant strength coach. https://t.co/qzmh9DN0Zl — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 1, 2021

An analyst or off the field coaching role has become a common trend for fired head coaches, looking for a soft landing spot in their next job. Herman appears to be following in line with that notion, working under fourth-year Bears coach Matt Nagy.

According to USA Today’s coaching salary database, Texas owes Herman $15 million dollars in buyout money. It’s unclear if Herman’s salary with the Bears will cut out some of the buyout Texas owes to its former head coach.