AUSTIN (KXAN) — Saturday is a big day on the University of Texas at Austin campus, and that’s probably a huge understatement.

The Longhorns host the Alabama Crimson Tide at 11 a.m. Saturday, eight hours earlier than last week’s home game against Louisiana-Monroe. So of course, all of the events surrounding the game are moved up.

This week is unique since ESPN’s College GameDay is broadcasting live from the LBJ Lawn on Saturday morning, but for the most part, this schedule will generally be how things play out for other 11 a.m. kickoffs later this season. There will be more early kickoffs this year.

The schedule provided by UT outlines when events before, during and after the big game begins.

5 a.m. – Parking lots open; Rudy’s BBQ is giving out free breakfast tacos for the first 500 ESPN College GameDay fans (line up to be in the GameDay “pit” begins at 4 a.m.)

5:30 a.m . – ESPN College GameDay "pit" opens for fans. It's free admission but it's also first come, first serve

8 a.m. – Bevo Boulevard, Smokey's Midway and Hook 'Em Hangout all open; Gate 8 box office opens; Bevo parade

8-10 a.m. – ESPN College GameDay broadcast from the LBJ Lawn. The last hour of the show will be from inside DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

8:15 a.m. – Southside Pizza gives out pizza to first 500 UT students at Gate 25

8:30 a.m. – Football team arrives at the stadium for "Stadium Stampede"; Champions Club opens

9 a.m. – Gates and hospitality areas open

9-10 a.m. – FOX Big Noon Saturday Kickoff broadcast from Hook 'Em Hangout

9:50 a.m. – UT men's basketball team autograph session on Bevo Boulevard

10:30 a.m. – Bevo Boulevard and Smokey's Midway close; watch parties open and Still Austin music lounge at Longhorn City Limits open

10:55 p.m. – B-52 flyover

11 a.m. – Kickoff

Halftime – Longhorn Band performs, Learfield Directors' Cup winners recognized

Postgame – Longhorn City Limits concert featuring Flo Rida; Hook 'Em Hangout and Smokey's Midway reopens

Expect traffic — a lot of traffic — around the stadium and that area of campus Saturday morning and afternoon. It’s best to just stay clear of the area if you’re not going to the game.

If you need to get to the game, we put together this handy guide for you that outlines ride-sharing and other transportation options to make your trip a little easier.