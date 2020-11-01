Here’s what the Longhorns said after the overtime thriller over No. 6 Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. (KXAN) — It wasn’t always pretty, but the Texas Longhorns didn’t need pretty to pull off an upset win over No. 6 Oklahoma State on Saturday in Stillwater.

Texas beat a top 10 team on the road for the first time since 2010 in the 41-34 overtime victory over the Cowboys.

Texas was beaten badly in the box score with Oklahoma State gaining 243 more yards than the Longhorns. The Longhorns also committed 13 penalties for 142 yards compared to eight penalties for 70 yards for the Pokes. Four Oklahoma State turnovers turned out to be the difference maker.

Sam Ehlinger threw the game-winning touchdown to Joshua Moore in the first series of overtime. Joseph Ossai closed out a herculean effort with a sack of Spencer Sanders on fourth down of Oklahoma State’s overtime series.

The Longhorns (4-2, 3-2) are still alive in the Big 12 championship hunt. Here’s what Longhorns head coach Tom Herman said about the win.

Opening Statement

“What a ballgame. Hats off to coach Gundy and his team. He’s got a heckuva team. They’ve got nine out of 11 starters on defense were juniors and seniors. A bunch of third, fourth and fifth year guys that really understand defense. I was really impressed with the way they played defense. I thought we did a good job stopping the run. That was a great atmosphere, considering everything that’s going on in COVID-19 in 2020. I do want to thank our fans, we felt them that were there. Our fans in Austin, in Texas, across the country and across the world and understanding that we’re a work in progress. This was not pretty, but you take the ball away four times and you don’t turn the ball over at all…you give yourself a chance to win.”

Injury Report

Brenden Schooler (WR) – hip injury

Keaontay Ingram (RB) – ankle sprain

Call of blitz on 4th down in overtime

“The fourth down call…Chris Ash said…’Hey, Herm, I’m going to zero blitz with them.’ I smart-alecky said…well, at least we have the lead and it’s not 3rd-and-17.”

Comments on Joseph Ossai’s performance

“Joseph Ossai, what else can you say about the kid…with his arm in the sling and without a Tuesday practice. He’s the undisputed leader on that side of the football. If you’re a young kid out there that wants to watch and learn why Joseph Ossai plays the way he plays…come watch practice. This is a dude that has two speeds — off and full. He just goes and goes and goes. He is fun to watch and he will have a special place in my heart and hopefully, Longhorns fans hearts for a long time.”

On star players playing at a high level

“I think we’d certainly like to have more stars. We’re developing some as we speak. We think we have some young guys that can be that. You saw Josh Moore come up big. Sam Ehlinger, I’m sure he’ll tell you that was not even close to the game that he wanted to play. We were struggling and (he) was frustrated. Most guys would’ve checked it in and he didn’t and he never will. I thought that fourth down play…I thought that was the best play of his career.”

On top 10 road win for first time in 10 years

“They all count the same. I’m not trying to be flippant. A lot of resiliency shown by this team. We feel like we’re never out of a game. We haven’t been out of a game this year. We’re a lot different team than we were earlier too. We are a work in progress…we just continue to improve and continue to fix mistakes. There were so many things out there that we have to correct. As long as we continue this trajectory of improvement, we’re going to have a chance in every ballgame we’re in.”

On Ossai’s effort with an injured shoulder

“It was really tough. He practiced zero on Tuesday and very limited on Wednesday. All you have to do is watch the guy play and watch the guy practice. It’s very easy as a head coach…a young man walks in your office and says ‘Coach, I’m not playing as much as I want to. How can I play more?’ Just go watch Joseph Ossai practice…go work like Joseph Ossai. It’s a pretty simple formula.”

What did Herman say to team after win?

“We found a way and that’s very praise-worthy against an extremely veteran, well-coached team. We know that if we get into a game like that again…we got to perform better and that’s everywhere. The offensive line, tight ends, tailbacks and quarterbacks.”

How’s Herman’s heart rate after another overtime game?

“We’re sitting at 84 beats per minute. I’m sure at the end of that game it was 184 beats per minute. I’d much rather it be this way than the other. A team that loves its coaches and loves its teammates, knowing that if we stay in it long enough…we’re going to have a chance to win.”

On Jake Smith answering call with other WR’s injured

“With Schooler being out and Jordan Whittington out, that was huge for Jake to show up the way he showed up.”

How did team perform against man coverage?

“Not great, but enough there toward the end. When Josh Moore caught that touchdown pass in overtime, that was man coverage. We got a couple critical pass interference calls. We had our spots, but that’s a pretty inexperienced group that is still growing as well because of today’s game.”

On Joshua Moore making first catch in overtime

“Josh is going to do whatever it takes to help the team and if that means blocking his tail off…whatever it takes. He’s the ultimately team player. He doesn’t care about his stats. He just wants to win.”