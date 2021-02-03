Here’s what Steve Sarkisian said about his first Longhorns recruiting class

AUSTIN (KXAN) — New Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian added three players to finish out his transition class. Sarkisian said the staff planned to be very selective with commitments with the short timetable they’ve had to to evaluate and recruit players to Texas.

Texas and Sarkisian closed out its 2021 class with 21 players and four spots still available to “leave some wiggle room.”

“We really didn’t want to reach too far and fill up all of our spots,” Sarkisian added.

Sarkisian said the staff really wanted to go after some outside linebackers and he believes they’ve addressed a need with LSU graduate transfer Ray Thornton.

Texas will start spring practice on March 23 with the spring game tentatively scheduled for April 24.

Here’s what else Sarkisian discussed with the media through Zoom on Wednesday

On recruiting and developing Texas players

“I want to make sure I’m clear on something. We have to be the best developmental staff in the country and that was part of the process to hiring the coaches we hired”

“On signing day, everybody loves their class. They really should rank classes three years later. What happened to those players three years later?”

On being in charge of signing day as head coach

“I loved it. When you’re an assistant you sit back and think I’d take that guy or I wouldn’t take that guy. We’ve hired a tremendous staff. I really love their evaluation of kids. We know what we’re looking for at positions.”

On strengths and weaknesses on current roster

“We have a lot of depth at the wide receiver position and tight end position. On the offensive line, we’ve really only signed two kids in this class.

“Not as comfortable with the depth at the inside linebacker position. I’m not talking quality of players. I’m talking about sheer depth.”

On current quarterback depth chart

“I feel pretty good at this point. I haven’t seen them throw a ball live which is a little concerning…I’m a quarterback guy. We’ve obviously dug into the practice tape.”

On developing relationships with 2021 class in short amount of time

“We wanted to reassure them that they had a home here. I don’t want to say we were re-recruiting but I do think it’s fair that they get to know us. This is a life decision that they should feel good about doing.”

On philosophy of recruiting quarterbacks

“It’s definitely a year-by-year basis. I don’t recruit a million quarterbacks at a time. We do our evaluation and we pare it down pretty tight. Being honest with them on the numbers that you have so they’re aware of the situation is the key to the drill.”

On recruiting offensive linemen

“We have to forecast a little bit. We have to look down the road when looking at the offensive line position. Recruiting on the offensive line is a really delicate task because when you miss it’s hard and if you miss a few different times now all of the sudden that room isn’t looking the way you want it to look”

On if Ja’Tavion Sanders will play offense or defense

“We’ve definitely had dialogue. He’s a tremendous pass rusher and you look at the tight end position and he’s a real difference maker. We’re going to look at both.”