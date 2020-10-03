Here’s what Longhorns coach Tom Herman said after the loss to TCU

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 03: Ar’Darius Washington #24 of the TCU Horned Frogs reacts after stopping Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns on third down in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 03, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a game full of mistakes on both sides, the Longhorns made the ones that mattered most in a 33-31 loss to TCU on Saturday.

Texas committed 12 penalties for 92 yards and turned the ball over twice. A fumble late in the fourth quarter sealed the Longhorns’ fate for its first loss of the season

Trailing TCU 33-29 in the final minutes, the Longhorns put together a promising drive in an effort to regain the lead, but turned it over on a Keaontay Ingram fumble at the TCU one-yard line. TCU was able to run out the rest of the clock without handing it back to Texas.

FUMBLE!



Keaontay Ingram fumbles near the goal line to give it back to @TCUFootball with 2 minutes left in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/OjGRG8g5rI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 3, 2020

Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw four touchdowns, but connected on less than 50% of his passes, completing 17 of his 36 attempts.

Texas should be able to refocus quickly, but they don’t have much time to correct their mistakes with the rivalry showdown with OU coming up next week.

Here’s what Longhorns head coach Tom Herman said after Saturday’s game.

On consistency of running game

“Consistently is the key word there. We were feast or famine. We couldn’t stay ahead of the sticks. We have to find a way…there were a few runs late that were hitting pretty good, but we’ve got to find something early in the game that we can hang our hat on.”

On confidence to get mistakes corrected

“I’m very confident that we can get our problems fixed. This team is very together. They were hurt, but I heard a bunch of guys picking each other up. We’ve got a long season and the only way to fix it is going back to work and practicing with a purpose. I don’t think this team wants to do anything but improve and it’s our job as coaches to get them there.”

How much did penalties affect the flow of the game?

“I don’t have a better adjective than weird. It was a weird feeling down there. At the end of the day, they found a way and we didn’t. We had a huge penalty negate an explosive play. We had a couple penalties negate explosive plays. It’s certainly going to be an area of emphasis to cut down on the penalties…stay ahead of the chains so we can get in a rhythm.”

Why were there so many penalties?

“There’s a thousand reasons why they happened. It goes back to us not being able to translate our practices to the field. No one’s going out there being careless trying to commit a penalty. We’ve got to manufacture rep after rep after rep that it’s second nature. That there’s no thinking and they’re not out of position. We can teach it, preach it, coach it until we’re blue in the face, but we’ve got to get the necessary reps.”

Importance of leadership after a loss

“I think a lot. It’s a lot easier going into this week. I don’t think there’s anybody that’s going to take our next opponent lightly and we all know the quality of opponent we’re going to play this week. I do think the intensity level will be there it’s just a matter of us finding a way to take the practice reps to the field on Saturday. It falls on the coaches and the leadership to get it done.”

Player quotes

Longhorns QB – Sam Ehlinger

“I think we stopped ourselves. We got to play to our standard and play better.”

“Disappointed. Self-inflicting mistakes killed us and we can’t make that many mistakes and expect to win.”

On Keaontay Ingram fumble: “I reminded him that as much as we love this…it is just a game. It’s not life or death. I told him it’s certainly not on you. There were a lot of things that happened and everyone made a ton of mistakes and it’s more on me than it was on him.”

“I guess it’s pretty difficult to put a finger on it. Everybody has to take ownership of their mistakes. Don’t point fingers on it.”

On interception in 2nd quarter: “I shouldn’t have gone to Josh in that situation. I thought he was going to break it off quicker and that’s on me

“We shouldn’t be thinking big picture with the small mistakes we made. We’ve got a big one this week and we’ve got to focus on the next one.”

“Losing bothers me the most. This university deserves better and it’s very frustrating when it’s self-inflicted and it’s preventable by playing the way that everyone is capable of playing.

Longhorns defensive tackle Keondre Coburn