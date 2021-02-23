Here’s how much UT will pay Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian, staff

FILE – In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, then-Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is shown before an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, , in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, file photo. Sarkisian is the new head football coach at the University of Texas. The National signing day period begins Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Steve Sarkisian will earn $34.2 million in base pay over the length of a six-year contract as Texas Longhorns head football coach, according to a University of Texas system board of regents agenda.

The board of regents is expected to approve the salaries for Sarkisian and his coaching staff Thursday. Sarkisian’s contract runs through Dec. 31, 2026.

Below is a contract and salary breakdown for the Texas football coaching staff, according to the board of regents agenda notes.

Sarkisian’s contract also includes two dealer cars, 20 hours of private plane use and a $250,000 relocation allowance. Sarkisian will receive a one-time $1.2 million bonus if he is still employed by the university on Dec. 31, 2024.

The former Alabama offensive coordinator can also earn $675,000 in performance incentives along with $100K for winning national coach of the year and $50K for winning conference coach of the year.

This year, Texas Athletics will pay Sarkisian and his 10 core assistants more than $13.1 million during the first year of their contracts. The number will only rise over the course of the contracts.

Longhorns offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Kyle Flood and special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Jeff Banks followed Sarkisian from Alabama. Both will be paid more than $1 million in their move to Texas. Defensive coordinator/outside linebackers coach Pete Kwiatkowski will earn $1.7 million each year on a three-year deal.

According to USA Today’s coaching salary database, Texas owes former head coach Tom Herman $15 million dollars in buyout money. Texas fired Herman on Jan. 2 with three years left on his contract, ending his Longhorns tenure with a 32-18 overall record and a 22-13 conference record.

Texas Football contract details (attributed to agenda notes)

Steve Sarkisian | Head football coach

2021: $5.2 million

2022: $5.4 million

2023: $5.6 million

2024: $5.8 million

2025: $6 million

2026: $6.2 million

Pete Kwiatkowski | Defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach

2021: $1.7 million

2022: $1.7 million

2023: $1.7 million

Kyle Flood | Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach

2021: $1.1 million

2022: $1.175 million

2023: $1.25 million

Jeff Banks | Special teams coordinator and tight ends coach

2021: $1 million

2022: $1.05 million

2023: $1.1 million

Bo Davis | Defensive line coach

2021: $875,000

2022: $900,000

2023: $925,000

Terry Joseph | Secondary coach

2021: $750,000

2022: $800,000

Stan Drayton | Running backs coach

2021: $650,000

2022: $650,000

Jeff Choate | Co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach

2021: $500,000

2022: $575,000

Torre Becton | Strength and conditioning coach

2021: $500,000

2022: $525,000

Andre Coleman | Wide receivers coach

2021: $450,000

2022: $500,000

Blake Gideon | Safeties coach