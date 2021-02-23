Here’s how much UT will pay Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian, staff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Steve Sarkisian will earn $34.2 million in base pay over the length of a six-year contract as Texas Longhorns head football coach, according to a University of Texas system board of regents agenda.
The board of regents is expected to approve the salaries for Sarkisian and his coaching staff Thursday. Sarkisian’s contract runs through Dec. 31, 2026.
Below is a contract and salary breakdown for the Texas football coaching staff, according to the board of regents agenda notes.
Sarkisian’s contract also includes two dealer cars, 20 hours of private plane use and a $250,000 relocation allowance. Sarkisian will receive a one-time $1.2 million bonus if he is still employed by the university on Dec. 31, 2024.
The former Alabama offensive coordinator can also earn $675,000 in performance incentives along with $100K for winning national coach of the year and $50K for winning conference coach of the year.
This year, Texas Athletics will pay Sarkisian and his 10 core assistants more than $13.1 million during the first year of their contracts. The number will only rise over the course of the contracts.
Longhorns offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Kyle Flood and special teams coordinator/tight ends coach Jeff Banks followed Sarkisian from Alabama. Both will be paid more than $1 million in their move to Texas. Defensive coordinator/outside linebackers coach Pete Kwiatkowski will earn $1.7 million each year on a three-year deal.
According to USA Today’s coaching salary database, Texas owes former head coach Tom Herman $15 million dollars in buyout money. Texas fired Herman on Jan. 2 with three years left on his contract, ending his Longhorns tenure with a 32-18 overall record and a 22-13 conference record.
Texas Football contract details (attributed to agenda notes)
Steve Sarkisian | Head football coach
- 2021: $5.2 million
- 2022: $5.4 million
- 2023: $5.6 million
- 2024: $5.8 million
- 2025: $6 million
- 2026: $6.2 million
Pete Kwiatkowski | Defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach
- 2021: $1.7 million
- 2022: $1.7 million
- 2023: $1.7 million
Kyle Flood | Offensive coordinator and offensive line coach
- 2021: $1.1 million
- 2022: $1.175 million
- 2023: $1.25 million
Jeff Banks | Special teams coordinator and tight ends coach
- 2021: $1 million
- 2022: $1.05 million
- 2023: $1.1 million
Bo Davis | Defensive line coach
- 2021: $875,000
- 2022: $900,000
- 2023: $925,000
Terry Joseph | Secondary coach
- 2021: $750,000
- 2022: $800,000
Stan Drayton | Running backs coach
- 2021: $650,000
- 2022: $650,000
Jeff Choate | Co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach
- 2021: $500,000
- 2022: $575,000
Torre Becton | Strength and conditioning coach
- 2021: $500,000
- 2022: $525,000
Andre Coleman | Wide receivers coach
- 2021: $450,000
- 2022: $500,000
Blake Gideon | Safeties coach
- 2021: $400,000
- 2022: $425,000