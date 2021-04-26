Hendrickson High star Dylan Disu transfers to Texas basketball

Vanderbilt forward Dylan Disu (1) plays against Kentucky in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Since becoming the head coach at Texas, Chris Beard has made a splash in recruiting in his typical Chris Beard way.

Beard’s modus operandi for roster building is collecting talented transfers, and he targeted a former Pflugerville hoops standout several weeks ago. His efforts were successful.

Dylan Disu, who played at Hendrickson High School, announced via Twitter that he’s returning home to join the Longhorns next season.

Disu is transferring from Vanderbilt University, where he averaged 15 points while starting 17 games for the Commodores. He was also a force on the boards, averaging 9.2 rebounds per game. He missed the last few weeks of the 2021 season, undergoing surgery to repair meniscus in his knee.

This is the fourth transfer Beard has acquired so far. Disu joins former Kentucky guard Devin Askew, forwards Timmy Allen from Utah, and Christian Bishop from Creighton.

Currently, there are eight players on the Texas roster for the 2021-22 season.

Dylan Disu will transfer to Texas from Vanderbilt after a standout career at Hendrickson High School. (KXAN Sports)

Current Texas roster

As of Monday, April 26, there are eight players that are expected to be in a Longhorns uniform for next season.

Returning to Texas

2021 Signings

Jaylon Tyson – Forward

Transfers