AUSTIN (KXAN) — The sporting event that isn’t a soccer match at Q2 Stadium is going to start a little later than previously planned.

Due to triple-digit temperatures forecasted for Saturday, Premier Sevens Rugby officials are shifting the Austin championships back two hours from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Customers who bought tickets through SeatGeek, the online ticket partner for Austin FC and Q2 Stadium events, should have received an email about the change.

KXAN sports reporter Noah Gross spoke with U.S. Olympian Matai Leuta about the series and what it can offer fans.

“You know, coming to showcase what they have to offer,” Leuta said. “And just, it’s a battle on the field. It’s a great time in the stands. [Fans], they can look forward to an unforgettable experience.”

There’s a traditional professional rugby team in Austin, the Austin Gilgronis, who play at Circuit of the Americas in Major League Rugby. The game of sevens is played at a faster pace mainly because, as the name suggests, each team has seven players on the field. Traditional rugby plays with 15 players on the field per team.

The matches are shorter in sevens with 7-minute halves, but it’s played on the full-size traditional rugby field.

Sevens was included in the 2016 and 2020 Olympic programs and is slated for the 2024 Games in Paris.

Eight teams, four men’s and four women’s, will compete at Q2 for the series championship. Tickets are available through SeatGeek.