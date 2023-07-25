AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tracey Day is the head football coach of the Austin Royals, an athletic program for mainly home-schooled students in the area. He and the other coaches are volunteers that have a clear passion for what they do.

“I love the sport,” said Day. “But I love more than what the sport brings, I love what we get to impact kids with besides just the game of football.”

The Dallas native was coaching in the heat of the Texas summer back in 2014 when he was not feeling his normal self.

“I looked at coach and said ‘You doing all right?'” said Day recalling a conversation with an assistant coach. “He said ‘Yeah.’ He goes, ‘Are you doing okay?’ And I said, ‘No, I’m not. I’m starting to get a little lightheaded.’ He goes, ‘You’re getting a little white.'”

That exchange was when Day first started to feel what was eventually diagnosed as a heart attack. He had 100% blockage of the LAD artery, which is referred to as his “Widowmaker.” Day knows how lucky he is to walk away from that.

“I’ve been told by many, many people that I’m a miracle,” said Day. “The Lord has just blessed me because I’m not supposed to be here.”

For the next eight years, Day kept on coaching without any major issues. But on Nov. 1, 2022, another serious incident occurred on a football field.

“I looked at the coach and said, ‘I’m not feeling too-‘ and I didn’t make it to good,” said Day in another exchange with a coach. “From then on it’s just what they told me.”

This was not a heart attack, but cardiac arrest where Day had to be revived. Coaches and a police officer administered CPR while emergency medical technicians had to shock Day twice to bring him back.

“You were dead,” said Day reflecting on the cardiac arrest. “And then you come back from that, it changes perspective … I love coaching, but it’s being with family. Family is more important.”

It again took time, but Day is back on the football field after the health scare. Cardiac arrest became much bigger news when it happened a couple months later on national television.

On Jan. 2, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a game in a moment that captured attention worldwide. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, just as Day had back in Central Texas.

“When they said what happened, I knew,” said Day about the Hamlin injury. “I was like, yeah been there done that. Yeah, it’s real.”

Now like Hamlin, Day is back working as close to normal as possible. He is still coaching the Royals with two of his sons currently on the high school team.