Texas’ Rori Harmon and Marcus Carr were named Big 12 Conference Players of the Week for their recent performances. (AP photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A near triple-double and 41-point night earned a pair of Longhorns weekly conference honors, the Big 12 Conference announced this week.

Rori Harmon was named a Big 12 Conference women’s basketball player of the week and Marcus Carr earned the men’s hoops honors behind tremendous performances last week.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Harmon, a sophomore point guard, led the women’s team to two blowout victories over Texas A&M-Commerce and Kansas State. Over the two games, she averaged 15 points, 11.5 assists, 7 rebounds and 2.5 steals in a 96-52 win over the Lions and an 87-41 win over the Wildcats to kick off Big 12 play. Against the Wildcats, Harmon scored 15 points, dished out 13 assists and pulled down eight rebounds, narrowly missing a coveted triple-double. Against A&M-Commerce, Harmon scored 15 points with 10 assists and six rebounds.

After missing the first portion of the nonconference schedule with a foot injury, the Longhorns are 8-1 with Harmon in the lineup. They’ll take on TCU at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Fort Worth.

Carr helped the UT men’s team to a 2-0 week with one of the best performances of his career. He torched the net for 41 points, including 10 three-point baskets, against Texas A&M-Commerce on Dec. 28. He tied Al Coleman for the most three-pointers made in a game in Longhorns history, and his 33 points in the first half is tied with Jim Krivacs for most points in a single half in school history. It’s the most points ever scored in a first half in school history. Carr has scored 41 points before, but he did it in a Minnesota uniform. He dropped 41 points on Nebraska playing for the Golden Gophers on Feb. 27, 2021.

Against the Sooners, Carr had 13 points and hit the go-ahead bucket with 43 seconds remaining to help the Longhorns pick up their first Big 12 Conference win 70-69 on Dec. 31.

Carr leads the team in scoring at 17.5 points per game and 30.5 minutes per game this season and he’s shooting 45.5% from three-point range, good for No. 18 in the country. The men’s team hosts Kansas State at 8 p.m. Tuesday.