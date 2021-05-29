Hansen, Ardoin lead Texas to 3-2 win over Oklahoma State to stay alive in Big 12 Tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXAN) — The Longhorns stayed alive at the Big 12 Tournament with a 3-2 win over West Virginia in an elimination game.

Texas will take on Oklahoma State Saturday and needing two wins over the Cowboys, who are 2-0 in the tournament, to advance to Sunday’s winner-take-all championship game. A loss ends UT’s run in Oklahoma City.

Texas (42-14) managed just three hits in the game, but catcher Silas Ardoin’s two-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning gave the Longhorns a 3-2 lead.

Texas couldn’t put the ball in play against West Virginia starter Jacob Watters. In three innings, he didn’t give up a single hit. He did walk three batters and hit another, which eventually led to UT scoring its first run on a wild pitch to take 1-0 lead in the third inning.

Redshirt freshman Pete Hansen (8-1) picked up the win, pitching 6.2 innings, allowing two runs and striking out a career-high nine batters. Freshman Tanner Witt picked up his fourth save, throwing the final 2.1 innings, striking out four, including Alec Burns with the tying run at third base to end the game.

In the other bracket Kansas State and TCU will meet at 9 a.m. Just like Texas, the Wildcats will have to beat the Horned Frogs twice to get to the title game.