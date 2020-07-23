Hank Carter joins MTTS to talk new UIL guidelines

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis head coach Hank Carter joined Roger Wallace on More than the Score on Wednesday to talk about how the Cavaliers will approach the upcoming season after the UIL released its guidelines for fall sports earlier this week.

Just like every other program in the state, the two biggest obstacles for the Cavs to overcome are trying to figure out how to safely bring the team back together and putting together a schedule.

Lake Travis plays three teams from out of the area in non-district play, Arlington Martin and Rockwall from the DFW area and Converse Judson out of Greater San Antonio. From there, LT opens 26-6A play against San Marcos.