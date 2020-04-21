Hammer wants another shot at winning the national championship

HUMBLE, TEXAS – OCTOBER 10: Amateur Cole Hammer of the United States reacts to his birdie putt on the 17th hole during the first round of the Houston Open at the Golf Club of Houston on October 10, 2019 in Humble, Texas. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Texas golfer Cole Hammer wants to help bring another national championship to Texas. That’s one reason Hammer will delay his professional career at least one more year and return for his junior season. “There’s no question in my mind I’m planning on staying,” Hammer said on Monday. “After ending the way we did last year, coming so close to winning a national championship, it would be difficult for me to give up up trying to win one.”

Texas lost in the national title match to Stanford last year and the Horns were ranked 4th when their season came to an end in March. “We have a great team and that’s the goal I want to accomplish before I look forward to a professional career, we were so close last year and it hurts we didn’t get it done.”

Hammer has been in the spotlight since playing in the 2015 U.S. Open as a 15 year old. Last fall he played under a sponsor exemption at the Houston Open and made the cut, finishing in a tie for 61st place.

Hammer has qualified to play in this year’s U.S. Open and the Open Championship which was canceled so he will have to wait until 2021, but has to do it as an amateur. “It probably would not be in my best interest right now to turn pro and give up those spots.”

Hammer’s trick shot exploits went viral in early April when he posted video’s of shots skipping off the water in his pool and into cup on the practice green in his back yard.

“I’ve been working on that shot for a few weeks, I just never put a video camera on it. Each one took about 50 tries. I had a lot of time to kill as everyone has so I guess it was a good way to put that time to use.” I was just trying to have some fun in the backyard, I’ve figured some people might want to see them just because they’ve got nothing else to look at and they were unique shots, but I did not know ESPN would pick it up, and Golf channel and PGA Tour so that was a welcome surprise, it’s pretty amazing to see the outreach of those videos.