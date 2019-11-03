Hamilton, Bottas holding top spots at US Grand Prix

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, races during the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix auto race at the Circuit of the Americas, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lewis Hamilton didn’t waste any time at the eighth United States Grand Prix from Circuit of the Americas moving with a purpose to earn his sixth Formula One season championship.

In front of an announced sellout at COTA, Hamilton jumped from fifth to third during Sunday’s opening lap to keep chase with pole-sitter and teammate Valtteri Bottas.

While the race couldn’t have started better for the Mercedes-Benz teams, it couldn’t have been worse for Sebastian Vettel. Vettel, who started in second, quickly dropped down the board and was forced retired from the race in lap eight after claiming “something broke”.

Soon after, Hamilton, a five-time winner at Austin’s version of the US Grand Prix, was leading the race with pit stops from Max Verstappen and Bottas.

On lap 24, Bottas regained the lead back from his teammate. Hamilton subsequently pitted for fresh tires, dropping down to third again behind Verstappen.

Hamilton appears to be planning for a one-stop race giving him a real chance for the victory with Bottas and Verstappen planning to pit again.

As expected, Verstappen pitted at lap 35. Bottas pitted with 20 laps remaining to put Hamilton back on top.