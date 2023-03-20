AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Longhorns golfer Scottie Scheffler is back to defend his WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play championship as the No. 1 seed in the tournament that begins Wednesday at Austin Country Club.

Scheffler leads a star-studded group of professional golfers in the final year of the event being on the PGA Tour schedule. In two appearances at the tournament, Scheffler has advanced to the championship match both times, beating Kevin Kisner last year to win the title and finishing runner-up to Billy Horschel in 2021. He’s currently No. 1 in the World Golf Rankings and is coming off a win at The Players Championship.

Nine of the top 10 players in the World Golf Rankings will appear at the tournament with No. 10 Justin Thomas as the lone top-10 player not coming to Austin. Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Will Zalatoris and Victor Hovland are all in the tournament, along with Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau and another former Texas Longhorn in Jordan Spieth.

Jordan Uppleger, the tournament’s executive director, announced March 6 that this would be the last year for the tournament on the PGA schedule. This is the last year of the contract between the tournament and PGA, and as the PGA modifies its schedule for 2024 as a result of Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf, the tournament just didn’t fit with the PGA’s future plans.

PGA commissioner Jay Monahan didn’t rule out the return of some kind of match play event in the future during a press conference at The Players Championship, but he didn’t give a timetable on when it could be part of the tour’s schedule.

However, the PGA Tour increased the purse size of the tournament to $20 million, up from $12 million last year.

The format

The field of 64 players is seeded using the Official World Golf Rankings and then organized into 16 groups of four players. For the first three days of the tournament, Wednesday-Friday, golfers play an 18-hole match per day against another player in their group. A win gets them a full point, a tie is half a point and no points are awarded for a loss. The golfer with the most points after everyone has played each other moves on to the Round of 16.

From there, it’s normal match play scoring with the Round of 16 Saturday morning, and the quarterfinals Saturday afternoon. The semifinals are Sunday morning with the championship and consolation matches concluding the tournament Sunday afternoon.

The groups

The top 16 seeds headline each group with Scheffler at the top. Here are the groups for pool play Wednesday-Friday: