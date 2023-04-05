AUSTIN (KXAN) — San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is one of the six new members of the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

His accomplishments run pretty deep and for his remarkable efforts as the Spurs head man, he enters the Hall of Fame on the first ballot, which is an esteemed distinction.

Popovich has coached the Spurs since 1996, winning five championships, and has been named Coach of the Year three times.

Despite reaching heights that few in his profession have attained, Popovich remained humble about his induction when speaking to members of the Austin and San Antonio media ahead of their two-game slate at the Moody Center.

“It’s not something you think about when you’re growing up, while you’re in the business, that’s not in your head,” Popovich said. “When people would say, ‘Hall of Fame,’ to me that always and still does mean Red Holtzman, Red Auerbach, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, to me that’s Hall of Fame.”

Of course, Popovich is thrilled and honored to be immortalized in the same space as his basketball heroes.

“They let you in so I’m thankful, but mostly humbled and a little bit embarrassed because you never think you’re worthy of something like that.”

Popovich’s influence runs deep in this 2023 class, as he will enter the Hall of Fame with Tony Parker and Pau Gasol who are two players he coached in San Antonio. He also enters with Becky Hammon, who served as an assistant coach for eight years with the Spurs.

