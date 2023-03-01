AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas freshman Leighann Goode has been great this season.

The first baseman belted a 2-run home run to propel a 4-run third inning, lifting the No. 9 Longhorns to a 4-2 win over North Texas on Wednesday at McCombs Field.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

The Longhorns took advantage of a Mean Green miscue after Goode’s homer to tack on two more runs. Alyssa Washington came around to score on an error and then Courtney Day hit a sacrifice fly to score Viviana Martinez, who reached on the same error that scored Washington.

Estelle Czech allowed a solo home run in the second inning to Kailey Gamble that gave the Mean Green a brief lead, but after that, Czech was tremendous. She allowed one run on two hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in five innings. Mac Morgan pitched the last two innings to earn the save, allowing a solo home run to Tatum Sparks in the sixth inning.

“I think we just needed to keep our composure tonight after (North Texas) took the early one-run lead,” Longhorns head coach Mike White said. “We needed to make their pitcher throw pitches — and we did — before Leighann Goode came up and continued to show that she’s not playing like a freshman right now. She had a phenomenal at-bat to get us back in the game.”

Texas outhit North Texas 6-5 and the Longhorns hit five singles to go with Goode’s third home run of the season. Goode, a San Antonio native, is now hitting .510 for the season with 26 hits in 51 at-bats. She has hit all of her homers in the past three games.

Texas (12-2-1) hosts its third nonconference tournament of the season when the Longhorn Invitational begins Friday. The Longhorns play two on Friday, a 4:30 p.m. matchup with Tennessee State and a 7 p.m. game against Louisiana. McNeese and Princeton are also playing in the tournament.