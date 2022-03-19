AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Texas Longhorns’ defensive plan for Sunday’s game against No. 7-seed Utah is straightforward — defend the 3-point line.

Utah made 15 3-pointers Friday on its way to a 92-69 win over Arkansas Friday. Texas and Utah will battle Sunday at 4 p.m. for a spot in the Sweet 16 in Spokane. The Utes were the highest-scoring team in the Pac 12 this season.

Texas methodically defeated Fairfield Friday in the NCAA Tournament first round, getting 18 points from Aaliyah Moore for the 70-52 win. The Longhorns are looking for their second-straight trip to the Sweet 16 under head coach Vic Schaefer.

Texas advanced to the Elite Eight last year in San Antonio. This will be the Texas’ final basketball game at the Frank Erwin Center. Texas will play its home games at the Moody Center starting next season.

How to watch (7) Utah vs. (2) Texas

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. CDT

Where: Frank Erwin Center (Austin)

TV: ESPN2