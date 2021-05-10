Gold Cup quarterfinals coming to Austin’s Q2 Stadium, The Striker Texas sources say

AUSTIN (The Striker Texas/KXAN) — Concacaf intends to stage a doubleheader featuring Gold Cup quarterfinal matches on Sunday, July 25 in Austin, The Striker Texas has learned. An announcement of the full tournament schedule is expected to come later this week.

The source also said that both Gold Cup semifinals will be played in Texas, one at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and the other at NRG Stadium in Houston. Both semifinals are to be played on Thursday, July 29.

The previously announced final will be played Sunday, August 1 at the brand new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Concacaf Gold Cup is a bi-annual tournament that features top national teams in North and Central America as well as the Caribbean. The tournament begins with a newly-added preliminary round July 2-6 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and then the 16-team tournament begins July 10.

