Going out swinging: Puig fights as Reds finish trade

Cincinnati Reds’ Yasiel Puig (66) is restrains by Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Colin Moran (19) during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (KXAN) — Cincinnati Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig likely played his last game in a Reds uniform in 2019, but he had one last farewell for his team Tuesday night.

The Reds' and Pirates' benches have cleared. pic.twitter.com/za8hYc0zuX — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) July 31, 2019

It all started when Reds pitcher Jared Hughes hit Starling Marte with his first pitch in the ninth inning Tuesday night, setting the stage for the latest dust-up between the Ohio River rivals.

Four Pirates and four Reds were ejected in Pittsburgh’s 11-4 win, including Puig, who was in the process of being traded.

Puig is expected to be traded to Cleveland as part of a three-team deal for starter Trevor Bauer, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

Puig prolonged the fight that started when Reds reliever Amir Garrett went toward the Pirates dugout and threw several punches.