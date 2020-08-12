Going ahead with its season — Big 12 releases new football schedule

AUSTIN, TX – SEPTEMBER 21: Zach Shackelford #56 of the Texas Longhorns lifts Roschon Johnson #2 in celebration after scoring on a two point conversion against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the fourth quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Big 12 released its new football schedule for the upcoming season as it pushes forward with its plans for fall sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

As previously established, all Big 12 teams will play a 10-game schedule with nine conference games and one non-conference game.

The conference slate will start on Sept. 26. The conference expects all teams to finish its non-conference game before that week. Non-conference match-ups will be announced by each Big 12 school, the conference says.

Each team will have “a minimum” of two bye weeks with potential for a third bye week late in the season. Officials have tentatively scheduled the Big 12 Championship game for Dec. 12.

The conference says “stadium capacities will be determined by each member institution in accordance with local and/or state health ordinances, and working with government officials.”

On Tuesday night, Big 12 Board of Directors chose to move forward on playing fall sports with protocols for testing three times a week and additional heart monitoring for athletes who test positive for COVID-19, the conference announced on Wednesday.

Texas Longhorns updated 2020 schedule