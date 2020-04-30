GoFundMe started for Bowie football player severely injured in car crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A GoFundMe has been set up for a Bowie High School football player seriously injured a car crash over the weekend.

On Saturday, Evan Mallett and two other Bowie football players were hospitalized following a car crash, according to a GoFundMe page created by Mallett’s family.

Mallett suffered a spinal fracture, multiple broken bones in his back, damage to his lungs among many other injuries. The Bowie junior is recovering from two surgeries to straighten and stabilize his spinal cord. He’s currently on a ventilator, the GoFundMe page says.

The other Bowie students are recovering and have been released from the hospital.

According to the page, doctors believe Mallett “has a 10-25% chance of regaining some use of his hands and feet.”

Mallett has played quarterback for Bowie for the last two seasons, expecting to compete for the job again this coming season with the prospects of playing college football ahead. Mallett is being treated in Houston and the money will go toward his rehab.

With a goal of $75,000, the GoFundMe has raised a little over $33,000 as of Wednesday night.