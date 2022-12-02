The view from the top of Bobcats Stadium before the season opener against SMU. (Jonathan Thomas/KXAN)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Texas State has named GJ Kinne its new head football coach, the school officially announced Friday.

Kinne spent the last year as the head coach of Incarnate Word in San Antonio, guiding the Cardinals to a 10-1 record, a Southland Conference championship, a No. 7 seed in the NCAA FCS playoffs and one of the most prolific offenses in all of college football. UIW leads all FCS and FBS teams averaging 52.9 points per game and 582.4 total yards per game.

Kinne will remain the Cardinals’ head coach during their run through the FCS playoffs. UIW takes on Furman at 1 p.m. Saturday in a second-round game at Benson Stadium.

“We are beyond excited to have G.J. lead the next era of Texas State football,” said Don Coryell, Texas State athletic director. “We are poised for new heights at Texas State, and Coach Kinne rose to the top as the right leader for the Bobcats.”

Kinne replaces Jake Spavital who was fired after compiling a 13-35 record in four years as the Bobcats’ head coach.

It will be the second head coaching job for Kinne, 34, after several assistant coaching jobs and a productive collegiate playing career. Kinna was the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Central Florida in 2021 and the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Hawaii in 2020. Prior to that, he was an offensive analyst for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles and the NCAA’s Arkansas Razorbacks. He spent 2017 as a graduate assistant for Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

After redshirting in 2007 for Texas, Kinne transferred to Tulsa where he was the 2010 Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year and MVP of the 2012 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. He passed for 9,472 yards and 81 touchdowns as a three-year starter for the Golden Hurricane from 2008-11. He played in both the NFL and Canadian Football League after college for the Eagles, New York Giants, New York Jets, Calgary Stampeders and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Kinne’s contract is for five years, the university said. He’s a finalist for the 20222 Eddie Robinson Award, given to the top FCS coach in the country.

“My goal was to hire someone with demonstrated leadership experience, success as a head coach, established relationships with Texas football coaches, and success with recruiting and developing players,” said Kelly Damphousse, Texas State president. “I sought a leader with a plan to capitalize on our location in the heart of the best high school football in the country, and an eagerness to take on the challenge of re-kindling the national championship success we have enjoyed in the past.”