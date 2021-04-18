Gilgronis win thriller over Rugby ATL

Austin Gilgronis were back in action for game two of the season Sunday night at Bold Stadium at Circuit of the Americas.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Gilgronis are on a roll, winning three straight after Saturday’s dramatic, 17-15, win over Rugby ATL.

In the final seconds of the match and down 15-14, Mack Mason drilled a penalty as the clock expired to give Austin the two-point win.

Just last week, the AGs won in the final seconds over New Orleans on a kick pass from Mason to Rodrick Waters right at the try line.

After dropping the first two matches of the season by a combined five points, the Gilgronis have now won three straight, with the past two also by a combined five points.

The Gilgronis are home again next week against Seattle. You can watch the game on KBVO.

KBVO is the official television home for the Gilgronis. All 16 matches, both home and away, will be shown in the Austin area on KBVO.

How to find KBVO