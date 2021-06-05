Gilgronis snap two-game slide, beat SaberCats

Austin Gilgronis were back in action for game two of the season Sunday night at Bold Stadium at Circuit of the Americas.

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Gilgronis got back on track Saturday night with an easy, 28-9, win over the SaberCats.

The win snaps a two-game losing streak for the AGs.

Kurt Morath started the scoring for Austin with a seven-point try after he downed the ball between the goalposts for a 7-0 lead.

In the second half, the Gilgronis were holding on to just a one-point lead when Maclean Jones scored another seven-point try to take a 14-6 lead.

The AGs added some insurance late with a Cameron Dodson try.

After back-to-back road games, the Austin is back at Bold Stadium next week against Toronto for the final home game of the season.