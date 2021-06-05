Gilgronis snap two-game slide, beat SaberCats

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Austin Gilgronis vs San Diego

Austin Gilgronis were back in action for game two of the season Sunday night at Bold Stadium at Circuit of the Americas.

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Gilgronis got back on track Saturday night with an easy, 28-9, win over the SaberCats.

The win snaps a two-game losing streak for the AGs.

Kurt Morath started the scoring for Austin with a seven-point try after he downed the ball between the goalposts for a 7-0 lead.

In the second half, the Gilgronis were holding on to just a one-point lead when Maclean Jones scored another seven-point try to take a 14-6 lead.

The AGs added some insurance late with a Cameron Dodson try.

After back-to-back road games, the Austin is back at Bold Stadium next week against Toronto for the final home game of the season.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss