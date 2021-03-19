Gilgronis set for season opener — How to watch all 16 matches, home and away

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Gilgronis are hoping Saturday’s season opener provides a fresh start after the pandemic cut the 2020 Major League Rugby season short.

“There is a lot of excitement in the group this week,” head coach Sam Harris said. “It’s been a long journey to get to here. I think a lot of us thought it might not have ever come, but we’re here.”

The AGs open the season at Bold Stadium at Circuit of the Americas against the Utah Warriors.

“Everybody’s chomping at the bit to get out on the field and make that first tackle or make that first carry,” Harris said. “I just can’t wait to see the boys put it out there on the field.”

While Rugby isn’t the most popular spot in Central Texas, Harris has been surprised by how many people he’s met that have had a run in with it one way or another.

“It’s been really funny, actually because it sounds like such a foreign sport in America, and very few people know the AGs, but so many people have a connection to rugby here in Austin,” Harris said. “I reckon it’s about 90 percent success rate I’ve seen where someone tells me about a crazy uncle they’ve got that plays rugby or their nephew knows someone that played rugby. there’s a lot of connections there.”

Harris hopes those connections, the absence of football in the spring and fun activities surrounding the game helps bring fans out to the games this season.

“If the people out there, the public out there have some kind of connection and do want to follow a team and are craving a little bit of contact sport, please come down to COTA because the game’s great, but it’s also gonna be a festival atmosphere,” Harris said. “We’ve got a great dj playing after the game. We’re supporting Austin Music foundation. There’s lots of great acts playing every week. As I said, it’s more of a festival rather than just 80 minutes of rugby.”

HOW TO WATCH:

KBVO is the official television home for the Gilgronis. All 16 matches, both home and away, will be shown on KBVO. Saturday’s game starts at 7:00 pm