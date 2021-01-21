Gilgronis set for fresh start in 2021 with Sam Harris leading the way

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While Major League Rugby has been in Austin since 2017, most everything about its presence in the capital city will certainly feel brand new.

Everything from the team name, to the home field and head coach has changed since MLR first arrived in Central Texas.

The Gilgronis are now only formerly known as the Elite or the Herd. Their home matches are now at Circuit of the Americas’ Bold Stadium instead of Dell Diamond or the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex. And Sam Harris will be patrolling the sidelines.

Harris joined Roger Wallace on More than the Score to provide some background on his background both in rugby and other sports, like his initial interest in baseball and basketball.

The new-look Gilgronis will open the 2021 season in Seattle on March 20th. Last year’s campaign was cut short by the pandemic.

You can catch all 16 of the Gilgronis’ matches on our sister station, KBVO.