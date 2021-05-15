Gilgronis get back on track with win over New York

Austin Gilgronis were back in action for game two of the season Sunday night at Bold Stadium at Circuit of the Americas.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Gilgronis took down Rugby United New York on Saturday night, 16-9.

It’s Austin’s fifth win in the past six games. The AGs had won four straight before a loss to New England last week.

Hugh Roach scored the Gilgronis’ only try of the night. After the conversion, the AGs took a 10-9 lead and never trailed again.

Austin has a busy week ahead. They host the LA Giltinis in the penultimate home game of the season on Wednesday, then they head to Utah on Saturday. You can watch both matches on KBVO.

KBVO is the official television home for the Gilgronis. All 16 matches, both home and away, will be shown in the Austin area on KBVO.

