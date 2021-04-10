Gilgronis earn second straight win in road debut

Austin Gilgronis were back in action for game two of the season Sunday night at Bold Stadium at Circuit of the Americas.

NEW ORLEANS (KXAN) — With less than a minute left in regulation, Mack Mason sent a kick pass to Rodrick Waters right in front of the try line to set up the match-winning try to give the Gilgronis their second straight win in dramatic fashion.

The AGs were in control for most of the day in New Orleans. They got on the board within the first five minutes of the game when Mason recovered a dropped pass from the gold. As his wide-open lane to the try zone disappeared, he passed it back to Pele Cowley, who ran in untouched for the try.

Mason added a couple penalties to eventually give Austin a 13-3 lead before the Gold scored 12 points unanswered to take a 15-13 lead.

It looked like that would be the final score before Mason and Waters’ late-game heroics.

The Gilgronis are back home next week against Atlanta. You can watch the game on KBVO.

KBVO is the official television home for the Gilgronis. All 16 matches, both home and away, will be shown in the Austin area on KBVO.

