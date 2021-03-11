Get to know Austin FC: Danny Hoesen enjoying opportunity to set the standard at new club

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC forward Danny Hoesen is a four-year MLS veteran and has been playing professionally since 2008 when he was 17 years old. The idea of training camp is something that, at this point in his career, has not always excited him.

That changed this year as Hoesen became one of the first players on the Austin FC roster. Hoesen was the first selection by the club in the MLS expansion draft.

“Usually a preseason is never fun. It’s just running and getting fit, because this is all new you get to meet new people and set the standard,” Hoesen said. “It’s a whole cool, new experience for us to set the standard and help the club to go where they want to be is something unique. I don’t think a lot of players have this opportunity to start a brand new club.”

The 29-year-old native of the Netherlands comes to Austin after his 2020 season ended early with an oblique injury. Hoesen scored 23 goals and had 12 assists in 104 appearances with the Earthquakes.

Austin FC will play the first of their two scheduled preseason scrimmages March 19 against the USL Oklahoma City Energy followed by a March 25 match at Louisville City.

The CW Austin, KNVA, will be the television home for Austin FC soccer for both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The channel will air a majority of Austin FC’s regional telecasts for the next two years. Any remaining regional broadcasts not on The CW Austin will air on either KXAN or KBVO.

The first regional broadcast, an 8 p.m. CT kickoff against the Colorado Rapids on April 24, will be on one of KXAN’s channels (KXAN, The CW Austin or KBVO).

The inaugural Austin FC home game on June 19 will air on TUDN. The season opener on April 17 will air on FOX network television.

Here’s how to watch Austin FC games this season.