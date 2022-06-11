In their third trip to the state tournament, the Georgetown Eagles baseball team was able to get over the hump and win the Class 5A State Championship. The Eagles earned the hardware behind a 2-1 pitching duel over Friendswood.

Jacob Hadden started on the mound for Georgetown and went the full seven innings giving up just the one run. Friendswood had the tying run on third base in the seventh inning with two outs when Hadden picked off the runner to end the game.

“It’s great,” said Hadden. “I just filled it up and let my defense work behind me and they did a great job backing me up.”

All three of the Eagles’ appearances in the state tournament have been in the last decade, so for them to finish the job now is especially meaningful.

“I’m so proud of each and every one of these guys and the amount of work that they put in and what they’ve been able to do,” said Eagles Head Coach Jordon Vierra. “So incredibly proud of their bond and what they’ve been able to accomplish through their time at Georgetown.”

The Eagles scored in the first inning and then again in the second off a home run from Logan Smith. It was a scorcher at Dell Diamond, but Smith and Georgetown didn’t let the 100+ degree temperatures affect them.

“The other guys we all had the mentality it’s cold,” said Smith. “We just stayed on it, didn’t think about the heat. Didn’t let that be a factor. And we just got after it.”