Garrett Gilbert’s first NFL start ends in 24-19 loss for Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Lake Travis product Garrett Gilbert made his first NFL start with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but came up one play short of leading the Cowboys to their first victory in a month.

One final play from the Steelers 23-yard line fell incomplete in the end zone for the Cowboys as time expired. The Pittsburgh Steelers stayed undefeated, beating Gilbert and the Cowboys 24-19 Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas had another drive in the closing minutes to retake the lead, but it ended with a Gilbert sack at the Cowboys’ 24-yard line.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hit tight end Eric Ebron for an eight-yard touchdown with 2:14 remaining to give Pittsburgh its first lead of the game at 24-19. The score was set up by a 42-yard reception by Diontae Johnson.

Dallas’ only second half points came on two Greg Zuerlein field goals, but the Cowboys were able to stay in the game after an inspired first 30 minutes of football.

In the first half, Gilbert was effective against the undefeated Steelers, scoring the Cowboys’ first touchdown in three weeks on a 20-yard throw to CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys seized a 13-0 lead in the second quarter by pulling out a special teams trick play. Zuerlein capped off that drive with his second field goal of the day.

Gilbert finished his first NFL start 21-of-38 for 243 yards with a touchdown and interception. Tony Pollard led the Cowboys in rushing yards with Ezekiel Elliott hampered by a hamstring. The Cowboys’ all-pro running back still carried the ball 18 times for 51 yards. Pollard finished with 57 yards.

Pittsburgh started slow after an impressive win against Baltimore last week. The Steelers didn’t score their first points until the final minute of the second quarter, but outscored the Cowboys 15-6 in the second half.

The Cowboys are still trying to cobble their way through the 2020 season and their effort on Sunday showed there’s still life left, but it ended the same way as the last three games — with a loss.

Dallas is 2-6, heading into its bye week. They haven’t won a game since Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury against the New York Giants. Pittsburgh is 8-0 for the first time in franchise history.