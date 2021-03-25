Garcia and Frittelli stay undefeated at WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

AUSTIN(KXAN)–Dylan Frittelli only needs a tie in his match on Friday at 9:53 am with Will Zalatoris to advance to the final 16 and knock out portion of the WGC-Dell Technologies after his win over Jason Kokrak 3 and 2 on Thursday. The former Texas Longhorn golfer was the last player to get into the field, but said on Wednesday he feels like one of the favorites rather than the 64th ranked player in the 64 player field because of his knowledge of the golf course at Austin Country Club but being able to stay at his house in Austin.

After cruising to a win over Tony Finau on Wednesday, Frittelli said it took him a little while to get going on Thursday, trailing by one after nine holes. “I just settled down, I was really edgy the front nine, not sure what it was, maybe a bad mental space,” Frittelli said. “Through the turn I just had a little talk to myself and said just relax, try to get in that space I was in yesterday, 10th hole I made a great birdie through the 16 when it ended.”

Sergio Garcia is also 2–0 after beating Tyrell Hatton 3 and 2 Thursday. Garcia will face Matt Wallace on Friday at 11:43 am, with a win he advances, but still could move on with a tie or even a loss depending on what happens in the Hatton-Lee Westwood match that will be right in front of them, starting at 11:32 am.

Garcia and his wife Angela, who played golf at Texas have a home in Austin. “I love Austin, it’s a really cool city, my opinion the best city in the country, that doesn’t mean I’m automatically going to play well,” said Garcia. Garcia is coming off a tie for 9th place at the Players Championship two weeks ago.

Garcia has advanced out of the pool play in each of his last two WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play events finishing tied for 5th in 2019 and tied for 9th in 2018. Garcia’s best finish in the event was a 4th place in 2010.