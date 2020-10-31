Gamenight: Vandegrift’s district winning streak remains intact, LBJ bounces back

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Vandegrift’s district winning streak remains intact after a 35-6 win against Cedar Ridge on Friday night. Vandegrift has won 18 straight district games on its way to back-to-back district titles in 2018 and 2019.

The Vipers hit Cedar Ridge on the ground with three rushing touchdowns in the first half for a 21-0 lead. Cedar Ridge got on the board in the third quarter, but this night belonged to Vandegrift.

Ryan Sheppard accounted for Vandegrift’s first two rushing touchdowns. Reece Beauchamp added a touchdown in the second quarter on a 16-yard run.

Next: Vandegrift faces Westwood on Thursday, Nov. 5 | Cedar Ridge hosts Round Rock McNeil on Friday, Nov. 6

LBJ bounces back with 18-10 win over Burnet

The LBJ Jaguars needed to bounce back following a loss to district-leading Lampasas last week.

Back at home, LBJ responded with an 18-10 win against Burnet. LBJ’s Latrell McCutchin bursted through the Burnet defense for two explosive plays, scoring a 66-yard touchdown for a 12-0 LBJ lead.

McCutchin also had a 50-yard gain on LBJ’s first scoring drive. Daqwon Donaldson capped off that drive with a 21-yard touchdown run. Burnet’s Marcus Escamilla scored on a tough run to cut the deficit to 12-7, but LBJ held on for the win.

Next: LBJ travels to Taylor next Friday | Burnet hosts Canyon Lake on Friday.

Austin High defeats San Marcos

Austin High responded from last week’s loss to Lake Travis for a 56-28 win against San Marcos on Friday at House Park.

Kannon Webb put San Marcos on the board first with a tremendous 17-yard touchdown run for the 7-0 Rattlers lead. Austin High’s offense picks it up after quarterback Charles Wright’s interception. Wright hits Nick Anderson for an 18-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7.

Later, with Austin High leading 14-7, Wright hits San Marcos on the ground with a 20-yard rushing touchdown and a 21-7 lead.

Austin High and San Marcos matched scores in the second quarter. Austin High led 35-21 at halftime.

Next: Austin High travels to Hays on Thursday, Nov. 5 | San Marcos travels to Del Valle on Friday, Nov. 6.

Westlake’s dominant run continues

Westlake football continued its dominance through the first half of the season with a 59-6 win over Hays on Friday night at Chaparral Stadium.

The Chaparrals have outscored opponents 282-13 during the 2020 season. Westlake has held 15 of the last 17 regular season opponents to a touchdown or less, dating back to the 2018 regular season.

Next: Westlake travels to Akins on Friday, Nov. 6 | Hays hosts Austin High on Thursday, Nov. 5.

