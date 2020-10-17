Gamenight: Vandegrift keeps rolling; Austin High stays undefeated

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Vandegrift had to shuffle its district schedule after Round Rock Stony Point put its football team in quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test among its staff last week. Suddenly, the Vipers had an unexpected off week on the schedule.

Back at it on Friday, Vandegrift didn’t miss a beat against Vista Ridge.

The Vipers picked up their second straight win with a 40-14 victory over the Rangers. Vandegrift used a three-touchdown third quarter to pull away from Vista Ridge to pick up its second win of the season.

Austin High stays undefeated

After a furious rally paid off with a win against Bowie last week, Austin High kept the positive momentum going with a 51-14 win over Akins on Friday night.

Austin High started fast piling up 30 points in the first half. The Maroons added three more touchdowns in the third quarter to coast to the finish line.

Lake Travis fends off Hays for 70-35 win

The final score may look a little deceiving as Lake Travis stayed undefeated after a 70-35 win against Hays on Friday night.

Lake Travis took a three-touchdown lead into the locker room at halftime, but Hays cut into the lead in the third quarter.

The Cavaliers were up 49-35 after the third quarter and separated from Hays in the final 12 minutes, scoring three touchdowns to reach the final result.

Bowie beats Del Valle 35-22

Bowie was able to bounce back from a tough loss last week, grabbing its first district win of the season against Del Valle.

Bowie won at Del Valle 35-22, holding on to a touchdown lead at halftime.

Next, Bowie hosts Westlake on Oct. 24. Del Valle faces Akins on Thursday night.