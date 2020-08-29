Gamenight: Texas high school football scores

(AP/KXAN) — Texas high school football is underway with the smaller classification schools (4A-1A) starting this most unusual season on Friday. The 5A and 6A schools are expected to start in four weeks during the week of Sept. 24.

The University Interscholastic League permitted the start of the season as long as health protocols were established with social distancing and capacity limitations at most stadiums. On Friday, KXAN saw most people were following those health guidelines with face masks and social distancing in the stands.

More Week 1 Coverage

Texas High School Football scores

Abbott 58, Avalon 37

Albany 47, Colorado City 0

Andrews 56, Levelland 47

Anson 34, Winters 22

Anton 50, Silverton 38

Argyle 56, Decatur 9

Athens 42, Brownsboro 28

Aubrey 55, Burkburnett 7

Ballinger 20, Tuscola Jim Ned 14

Bangs 28, Early 0

Bay City 21, Sweeny 15

Bells 20, Whitesboro 6

Bellville 34, Giddings 31

Big Spring 36, Vernon 14

Blooming Grove 17, Eustace 14

Blum 56, Aquilla 6

Boerne 42, Beeville Jones 13

Bovina 36, Boys Ranch 13

Bowie 35, Nocona 6

Brady 81, San Angelo Texas Leadership 8

Brock 55, Bushland 7

Buffalo 41, Elkhart 0

Bullard 17, Mabank 12

Burnet 46, Jarrell 6

CC Miller 62, CC Tuloso-Midway 20

Caddo Mills 42, Gainesville 20

Cameron Yoe 30, Lago Vista 12

Canadian 77, Stinnett West Texas 26

Carthage 27, Kilgore 7

Cayuga 38, Mount Enterprise 12

Childress 68, Panhandle 45

China Spring 42, FW Benbrook 21

Cisco 39, Clyde 14

Clarksville 17, Whitewright 14

Coleman 32, Miles 0

Comanche 14, Mason 0

Comfort 42, Brackett 0

Cooper 54, Grand Saline 0

Crane 27, Pecos 21

Crawford 14, Goldthwaite 0

Cross Plains 54, Menard 6

Crowell 58, Baird 12

DASCHE 41, Malakoff Cross Roads 12

Daingerfield 16, Atlanta 6

Dallas Life Oak Cliff 48, Van Alstyne 7

Dublin 33, De Leon 7

Dumas 48, Seminole 8

East Bernard 55, Edna 20

Eden 62, Blackwell 60

El Campo 35, Gonzales 0

Elysian Fields 34, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 20

Emory Rains 70, Farmersville 20

Evant 62, Cranfills Gap 14

Falls City 41, Three Rivers 20

Farwell 7, Ralls 0

Flatonia 27, Runge 6

Forestburg 59, Mount Calm 14

Fort Stockton 19, Alpine 15

Frederick, Okla. 16, WF City View 3

Friona 26, Brownfield 13

George West 38, CC West Oso 3

Gilmer Union Hill 57, Stephenville FAITH 12

Gladewater Sabine 17, Longview Spring Hill 14

Glen Rose 27, Springtown 13

Godley 50, Waxahachie Life 27

Gorman 30, Blanket 22

Graham 50, Alvarado 14

Grandfalls-Royalty 20, Marfa 12

Grandview 31, Malakoff 24, OT

Granger 32, Axtell 0

Grapeland 32, Shelbyville 19

Greenville Christian 52, Campbell 6

Gustine 62, Rising Star 44

Hamilton 54, Moody 0

Hamlin 34, Stamford 0

Happy 68, Groom 20

Hawkins 57, Maud 34

Hawley 61, Roscoe 7

Hedley 47, Chillicothe 44

Henderson 21, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 12

Hereford 20, Borger 13

Hermleigh 52, Wellman-Union 8

Hitchcock 28, Van Vleck 18

Holland 27, Burton 12

Hondo 31, Pleasanton 0

Hubbard 54, Bartlett 6

Hughes Springs 42, Arp 0

Idalou 41, Denver City 7

Imperial Buena Vista 44, Loop 24

Ingleside 18, Odem 14

Ingram Moore 38, Junction 12

Iowa Park 28, Holliday 0

Jacksboro 13, Breckenridge 0

Johnson City 34, Florence 20

Jonesboro 48, Coolidge 0

Jourdanton 49, Natalia 24

Kerens 19, Meridian 7

Knox City 54, Morton 6

Kress 62, Lefors 19

Krum 49, Paris North Lamar 20

La Vernia 55, Cuero 21

Ladonia Fannindel 45, Fruitvale 0

Lake Worth 47, McGregor 43

Lamesa Klondike 52, McLean 6

Lampasas 55, Brownwood 23

Leakey 57, SA FEAST 8

Lexington 25, West 14

Lindale 32, Kaufman 27

Little River Academy 20, Rogers 15

Littlefield 56, Dimmitt 0

Llano 45, Gatesville 16

Lometa 56, Lingleville 6

Loraine 52, TLC Midland 7

Lorena 21, Franklin 20

Lubbock Roosevelt 25, Amarillo River Road 2

Mart 34, Teague 7

May 70, Bryson 14

Maypearl 20, Ferris 6

Melissa 32, Celina 20

Memphis 30, Electra 14

Merkel 46, Big Lake Reagan County 14

Midland Greenwood 28, Lubbock Estacado 12

Midlothian Heritage 42, WF Hirschi 14

Milano 32, Valley Mills 13

Millsap 54, Bruceville-Eddy 14

Mount Vernon 53, Hooks 14

Mullin 64, Olfen 0

Munday 31, Ranger 20

New Boston 42, New Diana 7

New Deal 55, Smyer 8

New Home 51, Odessa Compass 0

Newcastle 66, Meadow 38

Nixon-Smiley 43, Bloomington 7

Normangee 29, Bremond 14

O’Donnell 60, Gordon 36

Olney 48, Chico 0

Orange Grove 56, Sinton 44

Ore City 21, Redwater 18

Ozona 15, Sonora 8

Paducah 54, Miami 34

Palmer 35, Kemp 7

Pampa 49, Elk City, Okla. 21

Paradise 35, Bridgeport 13

Paris 34, Metro Christian, Okla. 14

Perrin-Whitt 70, Bowie Gold-Burg 64

Petersburg 63, Lueders-Avoca 18

Pilot Point 30, Plainview, Okla. 20

Ponder 43, Valley View 34

Poteet 36, Bandera 0

Poth 60, Lytle 7

Pottsboro 42, Nevada Community 13

Quanah 35, Haskell 13

Rankin 38, Balmorhea 36

Refugio 36, Devine 7

Riesel 38, Marlin 13

Rio Vista 14, Santo 7

Robinson 26, Taylor 21

Roby 46, Ackerly Sands 45

Rockport-Fulton 26, Aransas Pass 0

Roscoe Highland 54, Lenorah Grady 6

Rule 42, Wilson 41

Rusk 42, Fairfield 14

SA Cornerstone 24, CC Calallen 20

Sabinal 24, Dilley 6

Salado 46, Troy 27

San Angelo Lake View 35, Lamesa 8

San Saba 56, Eldorado 14

Sanger 25, Clifton 14

Schulenburg 40, Stockdale 0

Shallowater 26, Abernathy 6

Shamrock 28, Crosbyton 14

Shiner 44, Hallettsville 34

Sidney 48, Zephyr 0

Sierra Blanca 20, Marfa 12

Slaton 20, Snyder 14

Smithville 28, West Columbia Charter 7

Smoking for Jesus Ministry 65, Grayson Christian 19

Spearman 42, Stratford 6

Springlake-Earth 58, Whitharral 42

Stanton 8, San Angelo Grape Creek 0

Stephenville 58, Sweetwater 32

Sterling City 74, Garden City 28

Sudan 37, Olton 27

Sundown 6, Muleshoe 0

Sunray 42, Sanford-Fritch 14

Taft 54, Woodsboro 0

Terrell 59, Wills Point 0

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 55, Nashville Christian, Tenn. 14

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 55, Nashville, Ark. 14

Texhoma, Okla. 40, Gruver 6

Throckmorton 66, Bluff Dale 14

Tribe Consolidated 46, Brazos Valley 0

Troup 27, Alto 0

Tulia 28, Floydada 26

Tyler Chapel Hill 65, Splendora 33

Universal City Randolph 28, Harper 8

Uvalde 52, Carrizo Springs 14

Van 33, Palestine 7

Vanderbilt Industrial 40, Ganado 7

Waco Connally 46, Sunnyvale 25

Waco La Vega 20, Port Lavaca Calhoun 7

Wall 38, Eastland 3

Westbrook 58, Matador Motley County 36

White Deer 48, Strawn 36

Wimberley 24, Fischer Canyon Lake 22

Windthorst 27, Henrietta 6

Wink 36, Christoval 21

Wortham 34, Itasca 6

Yoakum 41, Palacios 17