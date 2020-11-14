Gamenight: Special night at Vandegrift; Georgetown rolls on the road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was a special night at Vandegrift for senior Tommy Hartman.

The team leader scored the first touchdown of his high school on senior night with the support of his teammates, coaches and the Hutto football program.

‘T Drive’ was the play that got Hartman, who has autism, into the end zone against Hutto. The two head coaches coordinated the play to start their game on Friday night at Vandegrift. Kudos to all involved.

You can watch Hartman’s touchdown in the video player above and read more about his story here.

Hutto vs. Vandegrift

On the field, Vandegrift is still in control of the district after a 38-6 win against Hutto on Friday night.

The Vipers (6-1, 5-0) started the scoring with a Bowen Lewis touchdown run. Ryan Sheppard added another touchdown run in the second quarter. Reece Beauchamp delivered a touchdown pass to Ryan Sheppard for a 29-0 lead at halftime.

Next, Vandegrift travels to Round Rock next Friday. Hutto hosts Cedar Ridge on Nov. 27.

Westwood vs. Cedar Ridge

Westwood and Cedar Ridge are fighting for their playoff lives with the loser facing a steep climb back into playoff contention.

Cedar Ridge trailed 20-7 before completely flipping the script on Westwood, scoring eight straight touchdowns. Cedar Ridge moved into fourth place in the district standings with a 63-20 win.

Next, Cedar Ridge travels to Hutto on Friday, Nov. 27. Westwood hosts Round Rock McNeil on Friday, Nov. 27.

Leander vs. Georgetown

Darson Herman collected three first half touchdowns, leading Georgetown to a 63-42 win over Leander.

The Georgetown quarterback scored first on a touchdown pass to Ryan Eady. Later, Herman called his own number for a touchdown run. Then, Herman went to Jake Webster for another score and a 28-0 lead.

Georgetown sits in second place in the district with two games left on the regular season schedule.

Next, Georgetown travels to Pflugerville on Nov. 20. Leander hosts Hendrickson on Nov. 20.