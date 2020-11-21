Gamenight: Round Rock snaps Vandegrift’s 21-game district winning streak

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock shifted the district hierarchy on Friday night, snapping Vandegrift’s 21-game district winning streak in overtime.

Round Rock’s Seth Ford scored on a quarterback run in overtime and the Dragons defense held Vandegrift out of the end zone on their series for a 28-21 win. With a win in two weeks against Westwood, Round Rock (7-2) would claim the top seed in the district and would share the district championship with Vandegrift (6-2).

Round Rock held a two touchdown lead twice on Friday night at Dragon Stadium. The Dragons got an early rushing touchdown from Ford and Israel Morgan for a 14-0 halftime lead.

After Vandegrift cut the deficit to 14-7, Morgan added his second touchdown of the night to regain the two possession advantage.

Vandegrift rallied in the fourth quarter, creating two Round Rock turnovers and capitalizing with two short scoring drives to the game at 21.

Georgetown vs. Pflugerville

Georgetown is doing its best to keep pace with Cedar Park while gaining separation on the rest of the district competition.

Georgetown (7-1) scored 34 straight points to start its game against Pflugerville on Friday night, picking up a 62-28 win over the Panthers. Pflugerville (5-2) was Georgetown’s closest competition for second place in District 11-5A.

Next, Georgetown faces Pflugerville Weiss in two weeks. Pflugerville is scheduled to play Cedar Park next Friday night.

Hays vs. Del Valle

Hays (5-3) earned a 24-21 win against Del Valle with a last-second field goal Friday at Veterans Stadium in Del Valle.

Hays is in control of its playoff berth after the close win against the Cardinals, sitting in third in District 26-6A. Hays will host Bowie next week and clinch its playoff spot with a win. Del Valle will host Austin High.

Austin High vs. Westlake

It took 60 seconds for state-ranked Westlake to grab the lead against Austin High on Friday night at Chaparral Stadium. The Chaparrals never looked back, posting their fifth shutout of the season in a 62-0 win against the Maroons.

Westlake running back Zane Minors scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, giving the Chaparrals a 14-0 lead. Early in the second quarter, Westlake added another score.

Westlake has held 18 of its last 20 regular season opponents to a touchdown or less, dating back to the 2018 regular season.