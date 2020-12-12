Gamenight: Round Rock beats Lake Travis; LBJ loses in 4A state semifinals

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s playoff time in Texas. The whole state is in the knockout stages of the season with 5A and 6A joining the playoff party this week.

While the large classifications are starting the six-week playoff grind, the lower classifications are playing for state championship spots.

In 4A, Austin LBJ and Wimberley played in separate semifinals matchups, eyeing a state championship. On Thursday night, Llano’s undefeated season ended against Hallettsville and Texas Longhorns commit Jonathon Brooks. Hallettsville will advance to the 3A state championship.

Round Rock stuns Lake Travis

Round Rock forced three turnovers and scored a flea-flicker touchdown in the fourth quarter to stun Lake Travis 35-21 in the first round of the 6A-Division 1 state playoffs on Friday.

Lake Travis’ Isaac Nelson tied the game at 21 with a third quarter rushing touchdown. From there, Round Rock reeled off back-to-back scores to pull off the upset. Quarterback Seth Ford hit Matthew Smith for the flea-flicker touchdown, giving Round Rock a 35-21 lead.

Round Rock will face Cibolo Steele in the second round. This is Lake Travis’ fourth first round loss in the last 20 years.

Texas School for the Deaf wins TAPPS state championship

The Texas School for the Deaf football team made history Friday night, knocking off crosstown rival, Veritas Academy, for a state championship.

TSD defeated Veritas 63-32 for the TAPPS Division 1 6-Man football championship for its first state title in school history.

Liberty Hill claims emotional playoff victory for late coach

Liberty Hill played with the toughness of its former head coach Jeff Walker in a 51-0 victory over Leander Glenn Friday night.

Walker died last week after a long battle with cancer at the age of 52. The team placed the slogan “Walker Tough” on helmets and renamed the touchdown horn “The Walker Express.” Walker’s wife and daughters attended the game and were honored at halftime.

Walker’s younger brother, Kent, is the interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Liberty Hill’s touchdown horn has been renamed “The Walker Express” (Photo: Chris Tavarez/KXAN)

“Walker Tough” was placed on every Liberty Hill helmet. (Photo: Chris Tavarez/KXAN)

Photo: Chris Tavarez/KXAN

Photo: Chris Tavarez/KXAN

LBJ falls to Lindale in 4A state semifinals

Austin LBJ’s season ended one win shy of the 4A state championship game. The Jaguars couldn’t hold off a furious Lindale rally, losing 31-28.

LBJ led 28-14 in the second half before Lindale posted 17 points unanswered, hitting the game-winning field goal in the closing seconds. LBJ was stopped on two fourth down attempts as the Jags attempted to shut down Lindale’s momentum.

Westlake advances over Cedar Ridge

Westlake shook off any potential rust, playing its first game in three weeks after positive COVID-19 cases at Lake Travis canceled the regular season finale. Westlake piled it on against Cedar Ridge in the first three quarters, building a 43-0 lead.

Westlake marches on in the University Interscholastic League 6A playoffs with a 57-14 win over Cedar Ridge at Chaparral Stadium on Friday.