Gamenight: Latest updates from week 3 of the Texas high school football season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lampasas is on its way to a 3-0 start to the 2020 football season, leading Wimberley 36-14 at halftime on Friday at Badger Field in Lampasas.

Lampasas and Wimberley, both undefeated and ranked in the 4A state rankings, definitely deserved the spotlight treatment for this week in Central Texas high school football. On Friday night, Lampasas started out hot behind a cast of playmakers and quarterback Ace Whitehead.

The Badgers scored twice early for a 14-0 lead after the first quarter, taking a 36-14 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Running back Moses Wray scored both first half touchdowns for Wimberley.

Giddings vs. Taylor

After making an appearance in the KBVO Big Game of the Week last week, Taylor hosted 1-1 Giddings on Friday, looking for their first win of the season.

Giddings used two explosive offensive plays for a touchdown and field goal early against Taylor for a 11-0 lead (Giddings converted on a two-point conversion on their first score of the game).

In the second quarter, Taylor made it 18-6, but Giddings responded with a touchdown late in the half for a 25-6 lead.

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Schedule subject to change

Thursday 9/24
San Antonio Southwest vs. Westwood at 7 p.m.

Thursday 10/1
Lake Travis vs. Westwood at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/2
Westlake vs. Waco Midway at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/8
Vista Ridge vs. McNeil at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/9
Del Valle vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/15
Cedar Park vs. Hendrickson at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/16
Westlake vs. San Marcos at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/22
Manor vs. Pflugerville at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/23
Westlake vs. Bowie at 7:30 p.m.

Friday 10/30
Hays vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 11/5
Vandegrift vs. Westwood at 7 p.m.

Friday 11/6
Westlake vs. Akins at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 11/12
Manor vs. Weiss at 7 p.m.

Thursday 11/19
San Marcos vs. Bowie at 7:30 p.m.

Friday 11/20
Austin High vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Friday 11/27
Westlake vs. Lake Travis at 2 p.m.

Thursday 12/3
Westwood vs. Austin High at 7:30 p.m.

