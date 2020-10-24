Gamenight: Lampasas beats LBJ to maintain district’s top spot

AUSTIN (KXAN) — LBJ traveled to Lampasas Friday night with one goal in mind — stop Lampasas standout quarterback Ace Whitehead.

In an intriguing showdown between the Lampasas offense and LBJ’s defense, round one went to Lampasas. The Badgers maintained control of the district lead with a 36-18 victory over LBJ (2-1, 3-2).

Lampasas (3-0, 6-0) held a one-score lead after the second and third quarters before gaining some separation in the fourth. The Badgers scored twice in the final stanza to pull away from the Jaguars.

Next, Lampasas travels to Canyon Vista on Oct. 30 | LBJ hosts Burnet on Oct. 30.

Weiss football returns to play against Leander

Weiss football returned to action for the first time since Oct. 2 and ran away with a 63-34 win over Leander on Friday night.

Weiss decided to postpone its Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 games after a coach tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago.

On Friday night, Weiss was the focused side, scoring nine touchdowns on a Leander team that had just beaten Pflugerville.

Next, Weiss hosts Hendrickson on Thursday night| Leander hosts Anderson on Friday, Oct. 30.

Vista Ridge powers past Cedar Ridge

Vista Ridge’s offense got right into gear against Cedar Ridge (1-1, 2-2) on Friday night. Vista Ridge earned its fourth win of the season with a 38-24 victory.

The Rangers (2-1, 4-1) led 38-3 after the third quarter, sustaining a late Cedar Ridge rally.

Next, Vista Ridge hosts Westwood on Oct. 30 | Cedar Ridge faces Vandegrift on the road on Oct. 30.