Gamenight: Lake Travis rolls against Bowie; Pflugerville keeps pace in standings

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There have already been 11 weeks of Texas high school football and there are still several more to go for the largest classifications in the state.

The UIL state playoffs will not start until December for the big schools. There’s still some work to be done to decide the district champions.

Lake Travis vs. Bowie

The Lake Travis Cavaliers continue on their collision course with rival Westlake, vying for the district title. The Battle of the Lake rivalry game is coming in a few weeks and it doesn’t look like any team can stop the Cavaliers or the Chaparrals.

Lake Travis defeated Bowie 52-2 on Friday night at Cavalier Field.

The Cavaliers jumped out to a 28-2 at half time, keeping Bowie out of the end zone. The Bulldogs got on the board with a safety in the first quarter.

Next, Lake Travis faces Akins on Nov. 20. Bowie faces Westlake on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Westlake vs. Akins

Westlake methodically defeated Akins on Friday night for its sixth win of the season.

The Chaparrals beat Akins 48-0 Friday night at Burger Stadium in south Austin. This is Westlake’s fourth shutout of the season.

Next, Westlake faces Bowie on Thursday. Akins has a bye week on the schedule next before facing Lake Travis.

Pflugerville vs. Weiss

Pflugerville is keeping pace in the district after a 27-20 win over Weiss at The Pfield on Friday.

The Panthers are in a tie for second in the standings with Georgetown — behind a dominant Cedar Park squad.

The defenses led the day in a scoreless fourth quarter. Weiss grabbed the early lead on a Dior Bradfield touchdown pass, but Pflugerville answered with a touchdown pass from Jaylon Reeves to Patrick Onyia.

Next, Pflugerville travels to Cedar Park. Weiss hosts Manor on Thursday night.

Georgetown vs. Anderson

Georgetown defeated Anderson 42-35 at Austin’s House Park on Friday to keep pace with Pflugerville in the standings. Those two teams will meet in two weeks in a showdown for the likely runner-up spot in the district.

Georgetown scored on their first four possession, pulling away from the Trojans for a 28-7 lead.

Next, Georgetown faces Leander. Anderson travels to Hendrickson.

Hutto vs. Vista Ridge

In a battle between potential playoff teams, Vista Ridge got the better of Hutto 27-13 on Friday night.

Vista Ridge and Hutto currently rank No. 3 and No. 4 in the district standings, respectively. Hutto did its best to limit Vista Ridge’s talented quarterback Kyle Brown.

Brown got on track with two first half touchdowns for an early 13-0 lead. The Rangers held on from there for the victory.

Next, Vista Ridge faces Round Rock. Hutto faces Vandegrift.