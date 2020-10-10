Gamenight: Lake Travis opens with district win, Cedar Park stays undefeated

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — District play is underway across Central Texas. Schools across the area are hitting the meat of their schedule.

Below is a recap of games from Friday night.

Lake Travis opens district with win

San Marcos’ new head coach John Walsh had tremendous success in leading Denton Guyer to state titles. Now, he’s working to build a powerhouse program in San Marcos and faced a tough test at Lake Travis on Friday.

Lake Travis is one of the standards in Central Texas football and they played up to their potential on Friday in a 58-3 win to open their district schedule.

San Marcos scored first on their opening drive of the first quarter, but it was all Lake Travis from there. The Cavaliers racked up 45 points in the first half en route to a 58-3 over the Rattlers.

Next: Lake Travis (2-0) travels to Hays | San Marcos (1-2) hosts Westlake

Cedar Park stays undefeated

Cedar Park continues to build on its promising start to the season. On Friday, Cedar Park handed Georgetown its first loss of the season in a 56-24 victory at Gupton Stadium.

Cedar Park quarterback Ryder Hernandez opened the scoring with back-to-back passing touchdowns for a 14-0 lead after the first quarter. Cedar Park piled on in the second quarter, putting the game out of reach with a 49-3 halftime lead.

Next: Cedar Park (3-0) travels to Hendrickson | Georgetown (2-1) hosts Manor

Cedar Ridge claims close win over Round Rock

Cedar Ridge jumped out to a 20-8 halftime lead over Round Rock and then held on for a 20-18 win on Friday night.

Cedar Ridge picked up its first win of the season while handing Round Rock its first loss of the year.

Next: Cedar Ridge (1-1) hosts Anderson in a non-district game | Round Rock (2-1) has an open date

Westlake football stifles Del Valle

Westlake football blanked its second straight opponent to stay undefeated and open district play with a 58-0 win at Chaparral Stadium against Del Valle.

The Chaps have held 13 of its last 15 regular season opponents to a touchdown or less, dating back to the 2018 regular season. Westlake also held Waco Midway scoreless last week.

Next: Westlake travels to San Marcos | Del Valle hosts Bowie

East View earns first win of the season

East View picked up its first win of the season in a 42-35 victory over Elgin on Friday.

Next: East View (1-2) travels to Brenham | Elgin (0-2) hosts Cedar Creek

  • The sun sets behind Lake Travis’ Cavalier Stadium on Oct. 9. (Jonathan Thomas/KXAN)
  • View of Gupton Stadium on Oct. 9 before kickoff of the Georgetown-Cedar Park game. (Chris Tavarez/KXAN)
  • San Marcos players run off the field before the game at Lake Travis on Oct. 9. (Jonathan Thomas/KXAN)
  • Lake Travis celebrates its seniors at the football game against San Marcos on Oct. 9. (Jonathan Thomas/KXAN)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Schedule subject to change

Thursday 9/24
Hays vs Vista Ridge at 7 p.m.

Friday 9/25
Westlake vs. Schertz-Clemens at 7:30 p.m. (stream only)

Thursday 10/1
Lake Travis vs. Westwood at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/2
Westlake vs. Waco Midway at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/8
Vista Ridge vs. McNeil at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/9
Del Valle vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/15
Cedar Park vs. Hendrickson at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/16
Westlake vs. San Marcos at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/22
Manor vs. Pflugerville at 7 p.m.

Friday 10/23
Westlake vs. Bowie at 7:30 p.m.

Friday 10/30
Hays vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 11/5
Vandegrift vs. Westwood at 7 p.m.

Friday 11/6
Westlake vs. Akins at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 11/12
Manor vs. Weiss at 7 p.m.

Thursday 11/19
San Marcos vs. Bowie at 7:30 p.m.

Friday 11/20
Austin High vs. Westlake at 7:30 p.m.

Friday 11/27
Westlake vs. Lake Travis at 2 p.m.

Thursday 12/3
Westwood vs. Austin High at 7:30 p.m.

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss