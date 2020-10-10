Gamenight: Lake Travis opens with district win, Cedar Park stays undefeated

AUSTIN (KXAN) — District play is underway across Central Texas. Schools across the area are hitting the meat of their schedule.

Below is a recap of games from Friday night.

Lake Travis opens district with win

San Marcos’ new head coach John Walsh had tremendous success in leading Denton Guyer to state titles. Now, he’s working to build a powerhouse program in San Marcos and faced a tough test at Lake Travis on Friday.

Lake Travis is one of the standards in Central Texas football and they played up to their potential on Friday in a 58-3 win to open their district schedule.

San Marcos scored first on their opening drive of the first quarter, but it was all Lake Travis from there. The Cavaliers racked up 45 points in the first half en route to a 58-3 over the Rattlers.

Next: Lake Travis (2-0) travels to Hays | San Marcos (1-2) hosts Westlake

Cedar Park stays undefeated

Cedar Park continues to build on its promising start to the season. On Friday, Cedar Park handed Georgetown its first loss of the season in a 56-24 victory at Gupton Stadium.

Cedar Park quarterback Ryder Hernandez opened the scoring with back-to-back passing touchdowns for a 14-0 lead after the first quarter. Cedar Park piled on in the second quarter, putting the game out of reach with a 49-3 halftime lead.

Next: Cedar Park (3-0) travels to Hendrickson | Georgetown (2-1) hosts Manor

Cedar Ridge claims close win over Round Rock

Cedar Ridge jumped out to a 20-8 halftime lead over Round Rock and then held on for a 20-18 win on Friday night.

Cedar Ridge picked up its first win of the season while handing Round Rock its first loss of the year.

Next: Cedar Ridge (1-1) hosts Anderson in a non-district game | Round Rock (2-1) has an open date

Westlake football stifles Del Valle

Westlake football blanked its second straight opponent to stay undefeated and open district play with a 58-0 win at Chaparral Stadium against Del Valle.

The Chaps have held 13 of its last 15 regular season opponents to a touchdown or less, dating back to the 2018 regular season. Westlake also held Waco Midway scoreless last week.

Next: Westlake travels to San Marcos | Del Valle hosts Bowie

East View earns first win of the season

East View picked up its first win of the season in a 42-35 victory over Elgin on Friday.

Next: East View (1-2) travels to Brenham | Elgin (0-2) hosts Cedar Creek