Game time set for Texas baseball as they hope to avenge Mississippi State loss

Texas and Mississippi State line up along the baselines before a College World Series game, June 20, 2021. (Photo: Roger Wallace/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas will try to continue to stay alive in the College World Series Friday night as they face Mississippi State, the team that defeated them 2-1 in the first game in Omaha. The game will begin at 6:55 CT, nearly an hour later than scheduled.

The Longhorns game was delayed because of a situation that came up before the North Carolina State-Vanderbilt game. Several players entered the COVID-19 health and safety protocol hours before the first pitch, so the shorthanded Wolfpack had to decide whether to take the field at all.

Only 13 players were available for the Wolfpack.

The game was played, but it started an hour later. Vanderbilt won 3-1, and if they beat NC State tomorrow afternoon, the Commodores will advance to the championship series that begins on Monday night.

Texas will have to beat Mississippi State twice in order to meet Vanderbilt. A win for the Longhorns Friday night will set up a winner-take-all game Saturday night, which would be scheduled for 6 p.m. if necessary.

Where to watch

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7 Mississippi State

When: Friday at 6:55 p.m. CT

Where: TD Ameritrade Park (Omaha, Nebraska)

Broadcast:

Watch: ESPN

Listen: 104.9 FM The Horn/1260 AM