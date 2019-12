SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) --Texas head coach Tom Herman and Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham were in San Antonio Thursday for a Alamo Bowl press conference.

This is the first time Herman has talked about his decision to replace four assistant coaches including both offensive coordinator Tim Beck who remains as the quarterbacks coach and Todd Orlando who is not on the staff anymore. "They (players) all love coach Orlando as do I and my family and always will," Herman said. "The players, there was a lot of them that felt like they let him down, but at the same time I think there is a lot of positivity, excitement of what the future can hold. I think they all know especially on the defensive side of the ball, the level of play was not consistently to the standard of the University of Texas and that it needs to improve and they were very appreciative of myself and our administration for addressing that fact and making sure we play better and produce at a much higher level on that side of the ball."